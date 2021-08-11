One Third Of Cadillac Dealers Bailing On Brand Due To EV Shift

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout.

The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq mid-size crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand as early as 2030 depending how the market evolves.

Naturally, GM wants Cadillac dealerships to get on board—which means they'll need to spend big to upgrade their facilities with charging, tooling and training for EVs. We're talking around $200,000 on average. For those dealers not keen on the transformation, GM last year announced a cash incentive to close up shop. It's proven popular.