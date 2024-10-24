One Year In And Tesla's Cybertruck Is Already Cutting a Profit

Tesla has made a lot of people question the possibility that the bizarrely shaped Cybertruck might be more than a niche model. Despite amassing over two million reservations after the 2019 unveiling, Tesla still faced many challenges in building the Cybertruck at scale. Due to its controversial design, the electric pickup truck was already believed to be a model that only die-hard Tesla fans would buy. On top of that, the stainless steel body and cutting-edge technologies would make it very difficult to become profitable. Tesla appeared to confirm this by hiking the Cybertruck price and calling it "Foundation Series." At the time, the $20,000 markup was considered an unfair proposition, especially as the Cybertruck was already much more expensive than what Tesla promised in 2019. However, when the Foundation Series ended, people discovered that it was actually a good price for what it included.



