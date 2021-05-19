Online Tool Reveals You Can Save Up To 60% On Fuel Cost By Owning An EV - Is That Enough To Justify You to Switch?

We all know that electric vehicles are more efficient than internal combustion vehicles, but how does it translate into costs for fuel and energy?

The U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy has recently released an interesting comparison between the states using the eGallon tool.

It's an interesting measure because it compares the cost of a gallon of gasoline with the cost of driving an average electric vehicle (home charging) the same distance as an average gasoline-powered vehicle (see sources for the details of the methodology).



