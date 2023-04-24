Only 40% Of Americans Are Even Thinking About An EV For Their Next Car

President Joe Biden wants half of all new vehicle sales to be for EVs by 2030 but based on the results of a new survey, this may prove difficult to achieve. A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago set out to determine just how many Americans plan to make the switch to EVs. Its poll of 5,408 individuals revealed that 19% of adults in the U.S. are “very” or “extremely” likely to purchase an EV for their next vehicle and that 22% say it is “somewhat likely.” Meanwhile, some 47% of respondents said it is not likely that they will go electric. In addition, the study found that 8% of Americans say they or someone they live with currently owns or leases an electric vehicle and that just 8% say their households have a plug-in hybrid vehicle.



