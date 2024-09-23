Only 56% Of Driver’s Licenses Are Currently REAL ID Compliant

The United States recently commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 Attacks, but recommendations from the 9/11 Commission still haven’t been fully implemented. One of the biggest is REAL ID, which is effectively an enhanced driver’s license that verifies your identity.

While the specifics vary by state, drivers need to present additional information – such as their birth certificate or U.S. passport – when applying for a REAL ID. This will become vitally important as on May 7, 2025 you’ll need a REAL ID to board federally regulated commercial aircraft as well as enter nuclear power plants and certain federal facilities.