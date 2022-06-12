Only 65% Of Dealerships Are Willing To Invest In Ford's EV Future

Ever since September 14th of this year when Ford explained to its dealerships what they would have to commit to in order to continue selling electric vehicles, the big question has been: How many dealers would agree to the terms? Now we know. During an interview today at the Automotive News World Congress, Ford CEO Jim Farley, announced today that 1,920 of Ford's 2,968 US dealerships (~65%) agreed to become Model e certified dealers and accepted the strict terms that Ford laid out in order to continue selling fully electric vehicles. That still leaves about one-third of its dealer network without the ability to sell a single fully electric Ford vehicle from January 1st, 2024 to at least January 1st, 2027. We suspect the vast majority of dealers that turned down the Model e offer are in rural areas of the US where electric vehicle adoption is lagging behind the rest of the country. They may not feel the pain immediately, but we can't help but speculate that many will regret that decision in 2025 and 2026 as electrification continues to proliferate across the industry.



