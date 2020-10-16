Only 71 Days Before CHRISTMAS? What Would Be YOUR Choice For A WINTER BEATER For $10k Or LESS?

Let's be clear, we're not fans of delivering bad news to you.

But sometimes we have to and the truth can hurt.

For many of our readers in the USA and Canada the snow is coming in many places and has arrived in others.

So what's a spy to do?

00R will tell you what a blast it is driving his M2 but NOT in the snow.

So, when you live in certain places you need a BEATER strategy!

OH, how I knew when I grew up in Buffalo, NY. It was a MUST!

Tell us what YOU would recommend or choose as STRICKLY a winter/inclement weather ride?

And here's the catch...It MUST cost $10k or LESS!





User Comments

valhallakey

First get Audi TT Quattro is a nice sporty option for a winter beater.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 12:07:26 AM   

trmckin

2007-2010ish Honda Pilot with 75-100k on the odometer with a good set of blizzaks.

trmckin (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 2:46:26 AM   

