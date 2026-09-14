Only Six Years Overdue, Tesla Plans To Launch The Roadster On October 1st

The new second-generation Tesla Roadster is, supposedly, finally ready to launch. It will be revealed on 1 October – nine years after the unfathomably-fast electric supercar was announced and six years after it was meant to arrive.

Here’s what we know so far: Over the weekend, Tesla shared the message ‘Go ?for launch’ on social media along with a reveal date, a mysterious teaser image and a link to its website, which features a new sci-fi-inspired Roadster logo. That’s it.

All we’ve heard from Tesla’s famously bombastic CEO Elon Musk so far is a simple reply to his company’s original social media post, confirming, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01".