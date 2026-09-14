Only Six Years Overdue, Tesla Plans To Launch The Roadster On October 1st

Agent009 submitted on 9/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:18 AM

Views : 292 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The new second-generation Tesla Roadster is, supposedly, finally ready to launch. It will be revealed on 1 October – nine years after the unfathomably-fast electric supercar was announced and six years after it was meant to arrive. 
 
Here’s what we know so far: Over the weekend, Tesla shared the message ‘Go ?for launch’ on social media along with a reveal date, a mysterious teaser image and a link to its website, which features a new sci-fi-inspired Roadster logo. That’s it. 
 
All we’ve heard from Tesla’s famously bombastic CEO Elon Musk so far is a simple reply to his company’s original social media post, confirming, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01".


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Only Six Years Overdue, Tesla Plans To Launch The Roadster On October 1st

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