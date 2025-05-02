Only Tesla And Waymo Remain In Robotaxi Market As Cruise Lays Off 1,000 Employees

General Motors announced major layoffs at Cruise, its robotaxi venture, as it moves away from robotaxis following an unfortunate event in Las Vegas last year. About 1,000 employees have been put on leave, representing nearly half Cruise's workforce. Cruise exit leaves only Tesla and Waymo as contenders in the US robotaxi landscape.

GM announced a massive restructuring at its robotaxi venture Cruise, which saw several top executives leaving the company. These include Cruise CEO Marc Whitten, Chief Safety Officer Steve Kenner, and Chief Human Resources Officer Nilka Thomas. Cruise's Chief Technology Officer, Mo Elshenawy, will remain through the end of April to assist with the transition.

The restructuring follows a change in strategy GM announced in December 2024. At the time, GM said it would no longer fund the development of a commercial robotaxi business. Instead, it would focus on "building personal autonomous vehicle technology." The move came after a Cruise robotaxi ran over a pedestrian in October 2023.