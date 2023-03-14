Ontario Police Are Facing A Wave Of Car Thefts Using AirTags

In one case, a driver found an AirTag hidden in the fuse box of a Jeep Wrangler. The thief somehow got access under the hood of the vehicle and planted the GPS tracker next to the fuses, hoping it wouldn’t be discovered. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 says an AirTag was found under the hood of the car as well. In both cases, the police believe the intent was to steal the vehicles. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warn the number of vehicles stolen after thieves monitored owners with an AirTag is skyrocketing.



