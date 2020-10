Accidentally “butt-dialing” someone is annoying. Finding out that you’ve just butt-dialed your way to a $4,280 in-app purchase is a whole lot worse.

That’s exactly what happened to Dr. Ali Vaziri, a physician who was recently surprised to find that he had upgraded to a pricey Enhanced Autopilot mode on his Tesla — by hitting an option on the iPhone app when he didn’t even realize the app was open.