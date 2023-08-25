Oops! Car Carrier Fire May Not Have Been The Fault Of An EV After All

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cargo of electric vehicles aboard the Fremantle Highway car carrier is in salvageable condition. The fire broke out on the 25th of July, off the coast of the Netherlands, while the vessel was on its way from Germany to Egypt with almost 3,000 cars. One crew member lost their life while others were injured, with some having to jump overboard. The fire was initially suspected to have been triggered by a burning EV, but officially, the cause is still unknown. However, new information could point to the fire being unrelated to electric vehicles and triggered by either an ICE vehicle or something else entirely. Speaking to Dutch press, Peter Berdowski, CEO of the Boskalis Salvage Company, said that at least 1,000 cars seem to be in good condition and perfectly moveable, including the 500 EVs.



