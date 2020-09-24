Opposition For Gigafactory Berlin Mounts - Critics Already Declaring A Pro Tesla Bias

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:30:23 PM

2 user comments | Views : 818 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The hearings for Gigafactory Berlin’s opposition have begun, and things are off to a rather rocky start.

About an hour after the meeting began on Wednesday, the proceedings were interrupted due to a petition alleging that officials have a pervading pro-Tesla bias. 

Earlier this month, Ulrich Stock, the head of the technical environmental protection department in the State Environment Agency, noted that he does not see any fundamental obstacles to Giga Berlin’s final approval. “As things stand, we cannot identify any fundamental obstacles to approval, not even based on the objections submitted,” he remarked. Stock currently leads the meetings on Giga Berlin’s opposition.



Read Article


Opposition For Gigafactory Berlin Mounts - Critics Already Declaring A Pro Tesla Bias

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

BMW, M-B and VW union board members aren't happy and letting it be known for sure.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2020 3:05:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Mercedes is fine they are still collecting checks from Tesla’s using their switchgear, controls, and tech...EV Sprinters coming soon!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2020 4:35:26 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]