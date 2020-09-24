Opposition For Gigafactory Berlin Mounts - Critics Already Declaring A Pro Tesla Bias

The hearings for Gigafactory Berlin’s opposition have begun, and things are off to a rather rocky start. About an hour after the meeting began on Wednesday, the proceedings were interrupted due to a petition alleging that officials have a pervading pro-Tesla bias.

Earlier this month, Ulrich Stock, the head of the technical environmental protection department in the State Environment Agency, noted that he does not see any fundamental obstacles to Giga Berlin’s final approval. “As things stand, we cannot identify any fundamental obstacles to approval, not even based on the objections submitted,” he remarked. Stock currently leads the meetings on Giga Berlin’s opposition.