Optomistic Study Claims EVs Have Saved 120,000 Lives With Reduced Pollution

Tesla and electric vehicles have saved at least 120,000 lives so far. Not A Tesla App initially reported on the results of a study that reflected these statistics. I’m going to dive into that study momentarily.

The article noted that a high EV adoption rate isn’t just good news for our planet. It is increasing the survival chances of our future generations. The study, published in 2021 in Nature Communications, noted that adding 4,434 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2020 was equivalent to the lifetime emissions of 3.5 Americans. Those 4,434 metric tons of carbon dioxide could also cause one extra death globally from 2020 through 2100.



