Orders Open In The EU For Electric Audi A6 With 463 Mile Range

Order books for the new Audi A6 have opened, with the executive car priced from £69,900 in saloon form and £71,700 as an estate.

It is available solely as an electric car, taking the fight to the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE with up to 543bhp and 463 miles of range.

Unlike its primary rivals, which run adjacent to the combustion-engined E-Class and 5 Series, Audi has opted to transition one of its most important models to solely electric power. In turn, the outgoing petrol and diesel A6 will adopt the A7 moniker – previously reserved for Audi’s luxury four-door coupé – for a new generation that will arrive next year.