Oregonians Will Soon Get $15,000 To Buy An Electric Vehicle

Oregonians looking to buy a new electric vehicle could qualify for up to $7,500 in federal rebates after passage of a climate bill, on top of the $7,500 in rebates the state already offers for some buyers.

The landmark Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law is being celebrated as one of the biggest climate investments in U.S. history. It’s slated to invest $369 billion in clean energy and climate action. The bill allows households with low-to-moderate income to get up to $7,500 in federal tax credits for a new electric vehicle or $4,000 for a used one.