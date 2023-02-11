Original Owner Battles Automaker For Nissan.com Rights

For almost 30 years now, Nissan.com hasn't been the place to custom order an Altima. Owned by small businessman Uzi Nissan since 1994, the website was set up to represent his various small businesses before the Nissan Motor Corporation took interest. It infamously tried to rip it from him in court, only to lose after prolonged and costly legal battle stretching over a decade. But since Uzi's death in 2020, control of his website has allegedly been stolen by a mysterious thief, forcing the the Nissan family to take the matter to court once again.



This is all coming out in a lawsuit filed by Uzi Nissan's estate in federal court in Virginia this summer against the unidentified thief, with updates and new motions happening as recently as last week. The suit seeks to have Nissan.com and Nissan.net returned to the family and the domains transferred from current registrar GKG.net to GoDaddy.com, plus damages and legal fees.





