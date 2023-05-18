Oscar Mayer Renames Beloved "Wienermobile" To Be More Socially Acceptable

The historic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, an icon of American advertising, is about to change its name. It'll now be known as the Frankmobile, which otherwise seems to be the same Wienermobile you've always known. What sets Frank apart from his daddy Wiener appears to just be a set of decals announcing the name change. It's not clear whether this is a permanent name change, as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson told CNN that it's "trying out [the name] to see if it 'cuts the mustard' with its fans." More than anything, the change appears to be meant to call attention to an update to Oscar Mayer's hot dog recipe that will arrive this summer.



Read Article