Oscar Mayer To Whip Out The Weiniermobiles And Race Around Indy Track

Forget about Formula 1, the Dakar Rally, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Something a whole lot more exciting is coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23. Six examples of the Wienermobile will race against each other in what’s being called the Wienie 500. We’re not kidding. We can’t make this up. Oscar Mayer is sending six Wienermobiles to the track for the first time, and it’s not just any old track. It’s the same circuit that will host the sold-out Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25. The winner will be crowned after just two laps of the 2.5-mile-long oval, Yhe same men and women who drive the Wienermobile across the country will race it.



