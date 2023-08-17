Out Of Touch? Ford CEO Gets A Reality Check On His First EV Road Trip

Ford CEO Jim Farley experienced the headache of electric-vehicle charging firsthand and acknowledged there was much to do to improve the experience for his customers.

Farley hit the road in an F-150 Lightning last week, traversing Route 66 and the American West to put the electric truck through its paces. He documented his trip on LinkedIn and X, the social-media website formerly known as Twitter.

At the end of the trip on Sunday, Farley shared his experience with charging the massive electric pickup truck.