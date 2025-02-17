Out Of Touch Senator Tries To Call Out Tesla For Profiting Off Canceled Biden Contract

Tesla’s already-resolved contract to provide the U.S. Government with $400 million worth of armored electric vehicles has been called out by Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Earlier this week, we reported on Tesla’s name coming up in the U.S. Department of State’s Procurement List, where it was expected to win a $400M contract in late September 2025.

However, things have already been cleared up. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was not aware of being named in that contract and Tesla’s name has specifically been removed from the document.

This did not stop Senator Richard Blumenthal from writing a letter to Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, challenging the contract, its amount, and what he called a “conflict of interest,” despite several things already being resolved.