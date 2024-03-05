Out Of Touch TikTokers Grill A Man For Spending $45K for A New Base Wrangler Without Power Windows

A man recently sparked a debate on TikTok about whether he overspent after buying a brand-new Jeep Wrangler for $45,000.



TikToker Minibonaduce (@minibonaduce) garnered over 947,000 views when he stitched a video by @daily.jeep.wranglers about purchasing a new Jeep Wrangler.



While @daily.jeep.wranglers filmed a short clip of someone manually opening the door, a text overlay read, "POV: You just spent 45k on a brand NEW Jeep Wrangler." Minibonaduce then came in to comment. Sitting inside his car, he looked straight ahead and said, "45K for key entry and roll up windows. Just let that sink in."



