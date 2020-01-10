Out With The Old And In With The New: Heads Are Rolling At Ford HQ This Morning

Jim Farleys first day as Fords new CEO is today. There is also a big management shakeup. The changes, according to Ford, will “drive growth, improve execution, speed transformation.” What this really means, as always with a management shakeup, is that Farley simply believes that other people would be better than the current people. In total: Ford’s chief financial officer is out, its chief marketing officer is out, its chief information officer is out, and its vice president of manufacturing in Europe is out.



Read Article