Out With The Old And In With The New: Heads Are Rolling At Ford HQ This Morning

Jim Farleys first day as Fords new CEO is today.

There is also a big management shakeup.

 

The changes, according to Ford, will “drive growth, improve execution, speed transformation.” What this really means, as always with a management shakeup, is that Farley simply believes that other people would be better than the current people.

In total: Ford’s chief financial officer is out, its chief marketing officer is out, its chief information officer is out, and its vice president of manufacturing in Europe is out.



