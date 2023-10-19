Outlandish Nissan Hyper Punk Concept Showcases Future EV Styling

The radical new Nissan Hyper Punk is an outlandish electric crossover designed to showcase the future design direction for the Japanese firm's EVs.

Starring at this week's Tokyo motor show, the Juke-sized crossover is described as "functional and stylish", blending virtual and physical features in a bid to appeal to a style-focused audience.

The fourth and final entrant into Nissan's Hyper concept family, it follows the Hyper Adventure SUV, Hyper Urban crossover and Hyper Tourer MPV (below) in gaining vehicle-to-grid charging technology, striking origami-inspired styling cues and AI-powered mood-sensing technology that automatically adjusts the lighting and music.