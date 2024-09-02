Outrageous French Emission Taxes Force GR Yaris Prices Into Six Figure Territory

The Toyota GR Yaris stands out as one of the most thrilling hot hatches of our time. With its true-to-form performance capabilities, it’s a compelling choice for enthusiasts that’s hard to miss. However, if you’re French, the allure of this hot hatch must be exceptionally compelling to warrant acquisition.



That’s because in France, customers won’t just have to fight over the limited quantities of the latest, facelifted GR Yaris; they’ll also have to pay a pretty penny. The French government’s emissions tax scale means that some versions of the car will effectively have a six-figure price tag.





