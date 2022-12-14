Outrageous Study Claims Unvaccinated Drivers Should Pay More For Car Insurance

A new study published this month in The American Journal of Medicine claimed those unvaccinated from the COVID-19 virus were more likely to get in traffic accidents, drawing outrage on Twitter. The study's authors suggested insurance companies should make changes to policies of unvaccinated individuals.

"The observed risks might also justify changes to driver insurance policies in the future," the Canadian researchers advised.

The principal investigator for the study, Dr. Donald Redelmeier at the Sunnybrook Research Institute, claimed his research "demonstrated traffic risks were 50%-70% more frequent for adults who had not been vaccinated compared to those who had."