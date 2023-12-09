Outrageously Priced 2024 Hummer EV Gets An $8,000 "Outdoors" Option

GMC has introduced a new Bedslide Carrier and Power Tonneau Package for the 2024 Hummer EV Pickup, providing customers with even more customization for the cargo bed.

Priced at $7,995, the package introduces a power-operated tonneau cover, a spare tire jack, a tool kit, and the Bedslide 1000 Classic. This helpful addition brings greater practicality to the Hummer, allowing customers to easily access tools and other items.

Aside from this, the package also includes a Rear Horizontal Spare Tire Carrier Mount Kit, an 18-inch spare tire, and a tire pressure monitoring system. GMC notes this doesn't extend to the spare, which receives a black-painted wheel with machined accents. Per the configurator, the Bedslide Carrier and Power Tonneau Package is available on the EV2X and EV3X trims.