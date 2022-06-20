Over $1 Million Worth Of F-150 Raptor Parts Stolen From Dearborn Factory

Some stranger things are going on around Detroit because car companies can’t seem to even get vehicles delivered to dealers before they’re stolen right off of the production facility lot lately. Earlier today, we covered a group of Mustangs that were driven out of Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant right past the security and we’re just learning about $1 million worth of Ford Raptors recently taken from the Dearborn plant. They’re just the latest in a long chain of thefts directly from automakers. Ford reported the theft of the off-road-focused F-150 Raptor pickup trucks to Dearborn police during the weekend of June 10th. According to a report in the Detroit Free Press, a spokesman for the City of Dearborn, Bilal Baydoun, provided some important details about the situation.



