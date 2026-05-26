Over 12 Million Classic Cars Will Be Passed On To Heirs In The Next 15 Years

While property and art often come under scrutiny for wealth transfer, it turns out that approximately 12 million classic cars with a value of $570 billion will transfer from one generation to the next within the following 15 years. A component of what’s called The Great Wealth Transfer, this amazing cachet of cars from yesteryear will be transferred as part of estate plans, inheritances, gifts, and the like. That sits within an estimated $90 trillion transfer from the Silent Generation and baby boomers to their heirs. Hagerty estimates that there are over 43 million collectible cars in the United States. They define a collectible car as one that is desirable for its legacy, design, and performance. That gives you a broad spread of vehicles that can easily span a century!



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