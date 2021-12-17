Over 120 2022 Corvettes Destroyed By Tornados At Kentucky Assembly Plant

Approximately 122 brand new Chevrolet Corvette Stingrays have been destroyed after a tornado hit the Bowling Green Assembly Plant last weekend.

It is reported that Chevrolet dealerships recently received word that more than 120 Corvettes that were inside the factory at the time the tornado hit have been damaged beyond repair and will be scrapped. It is unclear exactly what damage they sustained but the Corvette Action Center reports that there was a fire at the plant caused by a ruptured fuel line.