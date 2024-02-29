Over 140 Congress Representatives Urge President Biden To Ditch EV Demands

U.S. congressman Mike Simpson has joined nearly 140 other Representatives and Senators in urging President Joe Biden to end electric vehicle transition goals.

“The Biden administration’s radical electric vehicle policies are driving up consumer costs, hurting American jobs, and emboldening China,” Simpson wrote in a letter to the President.

“This kind of heavy-handed government intervention sets a dangerous and costly precedent, and it leaves the American people footing the bill. As Chairman of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, I was proud to author a bill that blocked this ridiculous mandate. I will continue to push back against this administration’s rush to electrify vehicles.”