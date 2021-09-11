Over 165 People Sue Hertz For Reporting Their Rental As Stolen And Having Some Arrested

Across the U.S. more than 165 people have claims pending against the Hertz rental car agency, which they allege falsely reported the vehicles as stolen. In dozens of cases that led to arrests and in some cases it even led to jail time for the claimants.

A bankruptcy court was set to hear arguments on Thursday regarding the claims, which Hertz claims are “meritless” and should not be allowed to proceed for a variety of technical reasons. Many of the claims, though, have been on hold for months as the rental vehicle company’s bankruptcy progresses.