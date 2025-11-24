Over 20,000 PHEVs Have A Fire Risk That Ford Has No Solution For

Ford has a recall problem. The American auto giant has issued over 100 of them this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The latest one, regarding the plug-in hybrid Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair crossovers, is a little more special, though. That’s because over 20,000 of them are being recalled in the United States for the second time because the first temporary fix didn’t turn out great, so the cars’ high-voltage batteries could still catch fire.

Worst of all, this second recall still doesn’t provide a fix, so owners are left with a huge conundrum.