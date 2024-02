More than a fifth (21%) of drivers in the UK will prioritise motoring issues in the upcoming general election, according to research by Autocar.

A survey of 1073 motorists has revealed the issues that will guide their voting decisions during the upcoming general election.

The most commonly cited issue was fixing potholes, which was rated as the most pressing issue by 70% of respondents. It's estimated that there are now more than a million potholes in the UK.