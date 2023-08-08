Over 25% Of New Cars In California Are Now Zero Emission Vehicles

Everyone knows that California is the go-to place for EVs and FCEVs, so it doesn’t take us by surprise that the U.S. state made headlines for this reason. In the second quarter of 2023, zero-emission vehicles accounted for 25.4% of new car sales in the golden state, paving the road to the targeted 100% share by 2035.

According to data from the California Energy Commission made public by Governor’s Gavin Newsom Office, ZEV sales in Q2 2023 reached 125,939 units. This number increases the grand total of ZEV sales in California to 1,623,211 units, surpassing the 1.5 million milestone two years ahead of schedule.