Over $40 Billion In Investments Creates "Battery Belt" Across The US

A new ” battery belt” is emerging in the United States as automakers from around the globe race to meet the overwhelming demand for fully electric, zero-emission vehicles. With limited production ability, planned investments to ensure the US has an adequate supply of critical EV battery components exceeds $40 billion.

Automakers and government leaders alike have set ambitious goals for the future of electric vehicles as they look to a cleaner, more sustainable future. President Biden set a goal for 50% of overall vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

Since then, the administration has passed a few landmark investments to support the transition and ease a few bottlenecks holding the US back from higher EV production capabilities.