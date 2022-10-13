Over $40 Billion In Investments Creates "Battery Belt" Across The US

Agent009 submitted on 10/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:23 AM

Views : 436 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new ” battery belt” is emerging in the United States as automakers from around the globe race to meet the overwhelming demand for fully electric, zero-emission vehicles. With limited production ability, planned investments to ensure the US has an adequate supply of critical EV battery components exceeds $40 billion.

 

Automakers and government leaders alike have set ambitious goals for the future of electric vehicles as they look to a cleaner, more sustainable future. President Biden set a goal for 50% of overall vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

Since then, the administration has passed a few landmark investments to support the transition and ease a few bottlenecks holding the US back from higher EV production capabilities.



Read Article


Over $40 Billion In Investments Creates

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)