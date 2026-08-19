Over 500,000 Toyota Camry Owners Will Be Forced To Go To the Dealership To Fix Major Software Bug

You don't have to be a gearhead to know that Toyota builds some of the most reliable cars on the mass market. Not to mention, the brand has also produced some of the most dependable engines to ever grace the modern automotive scene, such as the 1UZ-FE V8 and the 5S-FE inline-four. Engines aside, though, the model that gets a good chunk of the glory is the Toyota Camry. However, as of this year, the Camry has suffered a major blow to its near-peerless reputation for reliability. Recently, Toyota has recalled roughly 508,000 Camrys for an instrument cluster issue. The affected models utilize a seven-inch screen. Because the issue is hardwired into the instrument cluster, Toyota can't simply send an update to the Camry's infotainment system. Instead, the brand needs to get down and dirty.



Read Article