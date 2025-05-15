Over 600,000 People In The UK Are Waiting For Their Driver's Test To Be Completed

Analysis of data provided by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has revealed that the backlog of tests has soared beyond 600,000. A PA news agency investigation reveals that as of the end of April, 603,352 practical driving tests had been booked, with the average waiting time reported separately by the AA as 20 weeks. That is a big increase on the 521,190 tests booked at the end of April in 2022, yet despite the surge in demand the DVSA says it’s carrying out fewer tests this year - 610,000 between January and April 2025, compared with 718,000 in the same period in 2024. That amounts to a 15 per cent decrease in test provision by the agency.



