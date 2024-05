In just 37 days, over 7,500 people in the United States and Canada applied to buy the $325,000-plus Mustang GTD, Ford reports. That’s at least five times more interest than the automaker’s planned production for the car, not accounting for other markets, according to the Blue Oval.

As the brand gets ready to open the order books in Europe and Mexico, it says it’s planning to go after the lap record at the Green Hell after debuting at Le Mans.