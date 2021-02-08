Over 70% Of UK Drivers Want Slower Speed Limits In The Wet

A poll of drivers in the UK found that many want to have lower speed limits on highways in wet weather. Conducted by the RAC, the survey of 2,100 drivers found that 72 percent wanted to see the current 70 mph (113 km/h) limit lowered when wet conditions are present. According to The Guardian, in response to some of the survey’s other prompts, more than 75 percent felt this proposed policy would actually encourage drivers to slow down, over 75 percent also felt it would save lives, and another nearly 66 percent felt it could also improve visibility by reducing the amount of spray shot up by vehicles.



