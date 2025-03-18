Over 75% Of Buyers Reject Automotive Subscription Services

Too much of a good thing is real. With cars, too many goodies means real expensive. Then subscriptions happened and owners became annoyed. And, according to a recent study, everyone still is.

Smartcar, which develops platform/app management for connected cars, released its annual report on the current state of in-car technology and the results…are not good. For automakers, that is. The report states that by 2030, 96% of new vehicles will be connected cars. Meaning they’ll have built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and access to connected services, AKA fertile hunting grounds for subscription services.

But most owners don’t use any of it. There are varying reasons as to why. Some don’t care, many are unaware, but a clear majority don’t want to pay (too much) for it.