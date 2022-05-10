Over 80% Of Ford Maverick Buyers Are First Time Truck Owners Priced Out Of The Pickup Market

It’s no secret that the Ford Maverick is a conquest king, but the automaker has revealed other surprising statistics as part of their September sales report.

In particular, Ford said more than 80% of Maverick customers are first-time truck buyers. That’s an impressive number and the automaker noted conquest customers are coming from the Honda CR-V and Civic as well as the Toyota RAV4.

The Honda defectors are interesting to note as the company offers a unibody pickup in the form of the Ridgeline. However, it’s certainly no Maverick competitor as it starts at $38,800 and that’s more expensive than some traditional full-size pickups.