Over 87% of New Cars Sold In Norway Are Now EVs

Electrification in Norway, which was already progressing at lightning speed, further accelerated to a new all-time record level in December, leaving us speechless.

Last month, sales went through the roof once again, reaching a level not seen ever before. The number of new passenger plug-in registrations increased 198% year-over-year to 17,910, which is 87.1% of the total sales. That's close to 9 out of 10 new cars!

It was possible to achieve such a high result because aside from the general progress, Tesla unloaded thousands of cars, as it usually does in the last month of a quarter.