Over 95% Of 2024 Nissan Frontiers Get Recalled For Suspension Issues

A faulty front ball joint has prompted Nissan to recall 2024 Frontier models in the United States, and the company believes approximately 95.7% of Frontiers have the issue.

Nissan says the front right-hand lower link may have been manufactured by a supplier with an oversized ball joint. This means the ball joint press fit on the front right-hand lower link could be below the minimum pushout specification, potentially causing it to separate over time. This can impact the vehicle’s driveability and increase the risk of a crash.