Over The Air Update Bricks Brand New Lucid Air - Team Struggles To Answer Why

We hear about bricked phones or laptops, the term describing a situation when the device can no longer boot up. This usually happens when the software gets corrupted. Experts talk of a “soft brick” when a new software can still be installed to fix the brick problem and a “hard brick” when the device stops responding to any software. It’s basically turned into a very expensive paperweight or a brick, hence the term.



We’ve not heard about a car turning into a brick so far. We guess that this was bound to happen sooner or later because modern vehicles are basically computers on wheels. And for one unlucky Lucid Air owner, it has become a nightmare. He initiated the software update after the 1.2.6 version rolled out last Friday. Soon after, the car became unresponsive, and the message “Software Update Failed Vehicle May Not Be Drivable” was displayed on the car’s screen.





Read Article