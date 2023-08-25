Over Two Years Ago Tennessee Promised A Charging Station Network, So Far It Has Delivered One Charger

The Miami Beach-based Blink (Nasdaq: BLNK) today announced a two-year contract with TVA, the US’s largest government-owned utility, to supply DC fast chargers and Level 2 chargers for both public and commercial use.

The TVA, a federally owned corporation in the US created by congressional charter in 1933, is the country’s sixth-largest power provider. It serves 10 million customers in seven states. TVA is helping to fund and develop a public EV charger network across its seven-state service area.

The new agreement provides TVA with access to Blink’s Level 2 Series 7 charger, and its 50kW DC fast charger, 75kW DC fast charger, and 150kW DC fast charger. (The three DC Fast Chargers that Blink is providing, as part of the TVA contract, are third-party chargers, according to a Blink spokesperson.)