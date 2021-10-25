Overflowing Stands Raises The Question - Can The US Support 3 Formula 1 Events A Year?

In 1982, the United States became the first country to host three races in a single Formula One World Championship season. The trio of events featured races in Long Beach, downtown Detroit, and Las Vegas in the infamous parking lot at Caesars Palace. Another country wouldn’t hold three F1 races in the same year until Italy during the pandemic-affected 2020 season. With the addition of the Miami Grand Prix for the 2022 season, the U.S. seems to be on the verge of hosting three grands prix in a future season.

