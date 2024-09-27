Overpriced Vehicles And High Interest Rates Expected To Stall Out Q3 Domestic Automaker Sales

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:24:01 PM

Views : 328 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

New vehicle sales in the United States for the third quarter are expected to be lower than a year before and lower than what was reported sold in the second quarter. Affordability remains an obstacle for many consumers.
 
General Motors and Stellantis — which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat brands — are expected to report their third-quarter U.S. sales results Tuesday. Ford Motor reports on Wednesday.
 
Edmunds.com, a car-shopping site, said that it predicts the industry will have sold 3,902,326 new vehicles in the third quarter, a 2.3% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2023 and a 4.7% decrease from last quarter. Edmunds' Head of Insights Jessica Caldwell pointed to continued high prices and interest rates as holding down sales.


Read Article


Overpriced Vehicles And High Interest Rates Expected To Stall Out Q3 Domestic Automaker Sales

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)