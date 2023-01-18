Owner Auctions Off 2023 Toyota GR Corolla And Loses Thousands

One of the biggest downsides of all the great cars coming out in the last few years is the opportunists trying to make a quick buck. Instead of enjoying these vehicles they’re hopping on Bring a Trailer or Cars & Bids to flip these things. One 2023 Toyota GR Corolla buyer found out the hard way, paying a substantial dealer markup, flipped it on the Cars & Bids auction site, and ended up selling it at a loss, Carscoops reports. This particular GR Corolla looks to be one of the first in the country to show up as an auction listing. This White GR Corolla Core usually starts at $36,995 (including a $1,095 destination charge), but this example included the cold weather, tech, and performance packages bringing the MSRP to $40,073. That doesn’t include the dealer markups.



