Owner Discovers Totaled Tesla Model X Resurfaces In Ukraine

People who entrust their written-off vehicles to insurance companies often assume that they are bidding a final farewell to their cars. However, the situation is no longer that straightforward in today’s modern age. A former Tesla owner was shocked to learn that his previously totaled Model X had somehow made its way to Ukraine, complete with his active app login credentials still accessible.

The individual who previously owned the electric vehicle in question is named Jay Yarow, holding the position of executive editor at CNBC, which provided the platform for the complete account. Yarow’s Tesla Model X was engaged in an accident towards the close of 2022, leading to it being declared a write-off.